What Is Barrister Babu Repeat Telecast Time? Find Out Where To Watch The Show

The social drama Barrister Babu created a stir on social media when the show was released on ColorsTV. The show premiered on February 11, 2020. A petition was started on Change.org when the show was released as it featured child marriage. The show features a child bride, Bondita Das, who is married to Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary. As the pair enters married life Aniirudh fights against society for her educating his bride to become a barrister too. Find out what time does Barrister Babu repeat telecast happen on ColorsTV.

What time does Barrister Babu repeat telecast happen on ColorsTV?

According to colorstv.com Barrister Babu repeat telecast time is from 8:30 PM onwards from Monday to Friday. The show can also be viewed on the Voot app. Helmed by Shashi Sumeet Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal, the show is set in the pre-independence era in Bengal. Learn more about the show.

More about Barrister Babu on ColorsTV

The show revolves around Anirudh Roy Choudhary, a 22-year-old barrister who returns to India from London. Anirudh disbelieves in the custom set by the Indian society especially the ones that prevent women from progressing. Bondita Das is an 11-year-old Bengali Hindu girl who lives with her widowed mother and the rest of her family. Bondita’s uncle and aunt plan to get her married to an older man who dies before the marriage ceremony could be completed. The villagers decided to burn Bondita along with him, as the practice of Sati is still rampant.

Anirudh, who was also attending the wedding decides to step in and marries her, as his last attempt to save her. However, Anirudh already has a love interest named Saudamini, who is shattered when she comes to know about his hasty marriage to Bondita. Aniruddh refuses to recognize Bondita as his wife and rather begins viewing her as his responsibility. He even helps her overcome her bed-wetting habit. Upon Anirudh’s encouragement Bondita joins a school. He then sets out on a path to get her further education and make her a barrister just like him.

Barrister Babu cast

According to a report in ColorsTV, the main cast of Barrister Babu stars Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni as Bondita Das. Pravisht Mishra stars as Anirudh Roy Choudhary. Rishi Khurana who plays Trilochan Roy Chowdhury, Anirudh’s uncle makes a recurring appearance along with Chandan K Anand, Pranali Rahod and Viraj Kapoor. The full cast list is available on ColorsTV’s website.