What Is Better Call Saul Bonus Edition? Here Is What The Bonus Episodes Show

AMC’s Better Call Saul has been received well by fans and has been considered a great thrilling watch. Helmed by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, Better Call Saul has recently completed five seasons and is still going strong. Towards the end of June 2020 American television channel AMC announced that a special selection of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad episodes will be aired on the channel in July. Read on to know, “What is Better Call Saul Bonus Edition?”

Read | 'Lori Grimes' actor Sarah Wayne Callies reveals she never watched 'The Walking Dead'

What is Better Call Saul Bonus Edition?

As per a blog posted on AMC’s official website a day-long marathon of Better Call Saul’s fifth season, aired on the channel on July 9, 2020. The Better Call Saul Bonus Episodes included a bonus content featuring the series stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn was aired. Films Wakefield and Godzilla, starring the Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, were also aired with special content featuring Cranston himself.

Read | 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' cancelled by Netflix, Part Four to release this year

When does the new season of Better Call Saul come out?

The one-day marathon with Better Call Saul Bonus Episodes has piqued the viewers’ interest in the upcoming season of the show. According to the reports of a media portal, Better Call Saul Season 6 had started filming in February 2020. But like most shows, the production on Better Call Saul was delayed due to lockdown. Hence, it is likely that the Better Call Saul Season 6 will arrive with new episodes either in by mid-2021 or late-2021.

Read | Khatrimaza leaks Netflix original fantasy series 'Warrior Nun'

Better Call Saul Season 6: Is it the show’s last season?

It has been confirmed by AMC and the show’s creators that Better Call Saul Season 6 will be the final one. As per the reports of a media portal, there will be thirteen episodes in the last season instead of the usual ten. This means that a total of the show will wrap up with a total of 63 episodes total, which is one more than Breaking Bad.

Read | 'Warrior Nun' Filming Locations: Where was Netflix's fantasy series shot?

Better Call Saul Season 5

Better Call Saul Season 5 premiered on AMC on February 23, 2020, all over the United States. It was a ten-episode long season and was concluded on April 20, 2020. As per the reports of a renowned entertainment portal, Better Call Saul Season 5 has received universal acclaim from critics. Better Call Saul Season 5 starred actors Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito. To reprise their roles from previous seasons Tony Dalton also joined the stellar cast.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.