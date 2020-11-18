What Is Ibble Dibble? Here's The Game Margaret Thatcher Plays In 'The Crown'

Ever since the release of The Crown season 4, fans have been gushing over the new season and its incredible performances. The Crown season 4 has an extremely strong female influence with the trio of Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana carrying the season’s storyline on their strong shoulders. While fans were eager to witness Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s tumultuous relationship, they were also pleasantly greeted with Gillian Anderson’s performance as Margaret Thatcher. Margaret Thatcher’s displeasure with the Windsors' became evident in earlier episodes when she visits the Royal Family at Balmoral in Scotland and plays the Ibble Dibble game. Read on to find out, “What is Ibble Dibble in The Crown?”

What is Ibble Dibble in The Crown?

In The Crown season 4, the Queen graciously invites Margaret Thatcher and her husband to spend a weekend with the Royal Family at Balmoral. After having dinner, the royal family gathers in the living room along with the prime minister to play a drinking game involving blackened corks and the phrase “Ibble Dibble”. A report in The Independent reveals that Ibble Dibble is a popular drinking game in Britain and is played withatleast five or more members. The game gets its name from the non-sensical phrase that players have to repeat throughout, Ibble Dibble. In order to play the Ibble Dibble drinking game, one needs a cork, matches, and if you drink, alcohol.

Ibble Dibble rules

How to play Ibble Dibble?

In order to play Ibble Dibble drinking game, you must first ensure that every player has a drink.

Next, every player should be given a number. Then Char one end of your cork by lighting it and letting it burn a little and then blow out the flame.

As the game starts the blackened cork is used to mark people’s faces with small black dots, which are referred to as 'dibble ibbles'.

The first player must begin by holding the cork and introduce themselves according to their number followed by the phrase “Ibble Dibble”. e.g. “number five Ibble Dibble”.

Next, they must announce how many dibble ibbles they have, which will be none at the start of the game and then choose another player and refer to them by their number followed by the bizarre phrase. They might say something like this: “number five Ibble Dibble with no dibble ibbles calling number eight Ibble Dibble with no dibble ibbles”.

The Ibble Dibble drinking game makes Margaret Thatcher uncomfortable

In The Crown, Thatcher appears visibly uncomfortable as she is playing this game and is called upon by Princess Margaret. At this point, Thatcher is the only person in the room with no 'dibble ibbles'. Hence she calls on the Queen, who has several dibble ibbles, but speaks very slowly so as not to make a mistake. The mood in the room becomes extremely tense as Margaret Thatcher plays the game.

