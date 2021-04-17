What Is In The Box In 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 5? All You Need To Know

One moment in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5, namely "Truth" sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson receiving a box from the Wakandans that is hand-delivered to him by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, because of whom the box basically came into existence. Since then, many have wondered about the contents of the mysterious box. This article will essentially try to answer the question, "What Is In The Box In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5" and will dwell on some of the falcon and the winter soldier's episode 5 spoilers. Read on for more.

So, What is in the box in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5?

(Disclaimer: The following article contain some of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5 Spoilers. Venture further only if you have seen the episode or the knowledge of spoilers do not hamper your viewing experience, should you go ahead and see the episode in question)

The episode ends with the main focus of "Truth", Sam, opening the box that came from Wakanda and taking in a deep breath, as if he is mentally preparing himself for the responsibilities that come with the contents of the box. In the comics, Sam's gift from the Wakandans is a brand new Captain America suit, complete with wings and the colour scheme of the American flag. It is said that the wings in question that will come with the new suit will be entirely white in colour and will feature that shade dominantly all throughout the outfit. Additionally, there will be splashes of red throughout the look, indicating a sense of metamorphosis that Wilson goes through from Falcon to Captain America. Completing the look, blue will be visible in a more-than-obvious way on Sam Wilson's Captain America suit. A version of the same from the comic books can be found below.

The picture above sees the Captain America suit that is ultimately donned by Sam Wilson in the comics. As mentioned earlier, the live-action version of the suit is rumoured to have more splashes of white and a relatively much more intricately designed costume. Several fans have posted their own version of the new Captain America suit online in order to communicate what are the Netizens expecting in the final episode of the Kari Skogland-directed series. The one picture that comes close to the description that is making rounds on the internet can be found below.

On a separate note, on the topic of spoilers from the latest The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode, one sequence sees Julia Louis-Dreyfus appear as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or most popularly known as Madame Hydra in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Her appearance essentially is indicative of John Walker's transformation from the disgraced Captain America to U.S Agent, as per the storyline that is set in motion by the character in the comics. However, more details regarding the role of madame hydra in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the MCU at large going forward has been kept under wraps. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.