What Is 'Loki' Episode 1 Runtime? All You Need To Know About This Tom Hiddleston Starrer

What is the Loki episode 1 runtime? Apparently, it's the longest premiere episode in the history of Marvel, according to new reports! Loki is a TV series based on the Asgardian God, Loki, brother of Thor Odison, and his adventures as he is transported into a new planet. These adventures occur after Loki manages to flee with the Tesseract in the alternate version of the Infinity War sequence which features in the Avengers Endgame. MCU fans are ecstatic as Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, one of the first villains of the Avengers. Read to find how long is Loki episode 1 and what the show entails.

How long is Loki episode 1?

The Loki episode 1 runtime is said to be around 51 minutes long. Following the first episode, the second episode of the series reportedly has a runtime of 54 minutes. The entire series will be six episodes long just like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And it will see Tom Hiddleston as Loki as he is caught in a time-hopping adventure by the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The God of Mischief who has had many experiences of faking his death and resurrections was presumed to be dead as Thanos snapped his neck and said, "no more resurrections". However, the makers managed to bring him back into the storyline. After he goes missing in Avengers: Endgame, he flies into space and is caught by the TVA. He then embarks on a new journey where he might not be the smartest person under the watchful eyes of the TVA.

When is the Loki release date?

The Loki release date is slated to be June 9, 2021, on Disney +Hotstar. This series is part of the MCU Phase 4 which also includes WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. While WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier received much acclaim from critics and viewers alike, it remains to be seen in Loki will have a similar fate.

Loki cast

Apart from Tom Hiddleston, the Loki cast will also include names like Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku also starring. Wilson plays the role of Mobius and his camaraderie with Hiddleston is already being discussed by fans. They are excited to see them together in the web show.

IMAGE: LOKI OFFICAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.