What Is Nene Leakes' Net Worth? All You Need To Know About The 'RHOA' Star

Nene Leakes has appeared on the reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). She is also known for her recurring character Roz Washington on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee. Other than this, she has appeared in various shows including The Amandas, The Game, The New Normal and many more. Apart from this, the actor has also guest-hosted shows like Anderson Live and The Talk. After the 13th season, the actor announced that she will be leaving RHOA. With so many shows and films that the actor worked in, let us have a look at Nene Leakes' net worth.

What is Nene Leakes' net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Nene Leakes' net worth is $14 million. It is because of her appearance in the show RHOA that brought her fame. In 2014, the actor went on to launch her clothing line called the Nene Leakes Collection for the Home Shopping Network. Before the actor left the show, she earned a salary of $1 million, which also made her the highest-paid Housewife. Other than this, in the year 2015, she invested in real-state and bought a 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathrooms, 9,511 square feet mansion at $2,075,000. In January 2020, she went on to buy a second home in the city of Duluth, Georgia. The new house includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is 2076 square feet. The second house is 15 minutes drive from her first house. The second lavish house cost her around $260,000.

About Nene Leakes' personal life

The actor who made her debut in the year 2008 is married to Gregg Leakes. The couple got married in 1997 and is parents to two sons, Brentt and Brice. Nene's husband is in real estate and is a father to five children from his previous relationship. During the third season of the show RHOA, Nene announced that she will be filing for divorce. The two were finally separated in the year 2011. In January 2013, Nene reunited with her husband and got engaged. They also got married again on June 22, 2013. There was a spin-off titled I Dream Of Nene: The Wedding that followed the couple's wedding planning and ceremony.

