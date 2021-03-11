What Is 'Splitsvilla X3' Repeat Telecast Time? See Where To Watch The Reality Show

Splitsvilla X3 aka Splitsvilla 13 recently aired its episode 1 on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 7 pm on the MTV channel. The second episode is all set to air this Saturday on March 13, 2021. The reality TV show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh. This season the Splitsvilla will showcase a new concept with some changes to the show's format. Read on to know where to watch Splitsvilla 13 repeat telecast if you miss the episode on the original telecast time. The show can also be watched online on different platforms as well.

Splitsvilla 13 repeat telecast time

The original telecast time of Splitsvilla 13 is every Saturday at 7 pm. While the repeat telecast of the show airs on Saturday at 11 pm and Sunday at 10 am.

Where to watch Splitsvilla 13 online?

Splitsvilla 13 can also be watched online on platforms like Voot, Jiocinema and MX player. The viewers can also check out new episodes on Voot Select, 24 hours before the episode airs on TV. However, a paid subscription is required for that.

The show's first episode that aired on March 6, 2021, introduced 13 female contestants. These contestants include Riya Kishanchandani, Kat Kristian, Nikita Bhamidipati, Samruddhi Jadhav, Pallak Yadav, Aditi Rajput, Arushi Chib, Azma Fallah, Bhoomika Vashisht, Kristian, Shweta Nair, and Avantika Sharma. While the male contestants include names like Kevin Almasifar, Jay Dudhane, Trevon Dias, Shivam Sharma, Nikhil Malik, Samarthya Gupta, Dhruv Malik, Vyomesh Koul, Gary Lu.

The host Rannvijay also revealed at the beginning that this season the show will follow a concept of Greek mythology, which means the contestants would have the opportunity to give and receive gold arrow and silver arrow. Hence, the male contestants who received a gold arrow moved into the gold villa while the contestants who received a silver arrow moved into the silver villa. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next episode of the reality show. Besides two different villas, one Gold and one Silver, the viewers of the show will also see another villa on the show called a Wild villa, which would be for wildcard entries.