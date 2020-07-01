Will 'Gotham' Season 6 Be Renewed? Know More About The Popular Show's Fate

Gotham is an American crime-drama TV series where the characters are primarily based on DC's Batman franchise. Especially on the characters of James Gordon and Bruce Wayne. The TV series aired on Fox Network premiering from September 22, 2014, and ended on April 25, 2019. The popular TV series which has a massive fandom has loved all the 5 seasons of the TV series that aired on Fox channel. Fans wondered if season 6 was up for renewal or the popular show was cancelled.

Gotham stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, Robin Lord Taylor, Cory Michael Smith, David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, and Chris Chalk. The FOX series showcases the early days of then-police detective James Gordon (played by McKenzie) and iconic Gotham City characters before they became legends. Read on to know the details on whether the Gotham season 6 is up for renewal or not.

Why was Gotham season 6 cancelled?

The possibility of Gotham TV series renewal is highly unlikely. Even though the Gotham TV show fans had hugely demanded for a season 6 renewal, but the show didn't receive a decent rating while the show's season 4 was being aired. Right then, in May 2018, FOX had already announced that Gotham show would get its finale in the fifth season itself to wrap up the Batman prequel series.

So the Gotham season 5 ended up with 12 episodes which was much less than the other seasons which had 22 episodes. The series stars Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon who plays an important part of the whole TV series and acts as an anchor of the whole show. David Mazouz is seen portraying the role of Bruce Wayne.

The show which was originally focused to showcase Gordon's early times in the Gotham city and with the police department, but later the show inclined towards plots of other characters from the Batman franchise including Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and even Joker.

Gotham season-ending plot

The fifth and final season showed Bruce Wayne’s character paid by David Mazouz transforming into Batman. In the season finale i.e. Season 5, the Gotham fans got to see Jim Gordon evolving into a moustached lawmaker as seen in the iconic DC comics. Even if the makers now tried to make a season 6, there is possibly no storyline left to showcase as a prequel of the Batman franchise as the season 5 clearly aims to end all the possibility for any unexplained loophole.

Even though Gotham actor Donal Logue mentioned to the media a while ago that the revival might be possible at some point of time. But there is no official announcement as such.

