What Is The Cost Of Hiring Sima Taparia, The Host Of 'Indian Matchmaking'?

After dating shows like Too Hot To Handle and Dating Around, the streaming giant Netflix is now out with an Indian dating show called Indian Matchmaking. This show features single millennials who try to search for their perfect match with the help of a matchmaker, Simi aunty. Are you wondering ‘Who is Simi aunty’?

Indian Matchmaking is hosted by Sima Taparia a.k.a Simi aunty. Sima Taparia is a well-known marriage consultant in India as well as America. Simi Taparia helps singles from India and America to meet their perfect match. Taparia’s job on the show is to find out the single millennials' requirements for suitable mates.

Sima Taparia’s ‘Suitable Rishta’:

Sima Taparia also has her own matchmaking business. Her firm is called, ‘Suitable Rishta’. Initially, Simi aunty just catered to Marwari families. However, she later expanded her work by catering to individuals belonging to different castes and creeds. As of late, Sima Taparia has established herself globally. Sima offers services in countries like the United States, the UK, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Nigeria. However, she only offers her services to Indians and Asians.

Sima Taparia's cost:

Are you wondering, what are Sima Taparia’s fees? There is a lot of speculation regarding Sima Taparia’s fees. However, on an average Sima Taparia’s services reportedly cost somewhere between Rs 1.5 Lakh to Rs 4 Lakhs - a commission that is received from both sides of the rishta.

Uniting soul-mates:

Are you wondering how Sima Taparia’s firm goes about the matchmaking business? Here is a complete insight into ‘Suitable Rishta’s’ matchmaking process. After a client contacts Sima Taparia’s ‘Suitable Rishta’, they gather all the important information about the client. This information includes photographs, documents regarding citizenship, education, and jobs and other such details. The client is then asked for their preferences. Depending on the preferences, Sima Taparia’s ‘Suitable Rishta’ connects the clients to suitable partners. If both sides meet each other’s criteria then ‘Suitable Rishta’ sets up a meeting between the partners.

A Suitable Girl:

Before featuring on Indian Matchmaking, Taparia was a part of the documentary A Suitable Girl, where she tried finding her daughter a husband. The documentary featured a clash between modernity and tradition in India. Owing to the popularity of this documentary, several millennials reportedly approached Taparia for help.

Here is the Indian Matchmaking cast's full list:

Indian Matchmaking cast:

Aparna Shewakramani Pradhyuman Marloo Nadia Jagessar Vyasar Ganesan Ankita Bansal Akshay Jakhete Rupam Richa

