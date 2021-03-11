What Is 'Titli' Repeat Telecast Time? Does The Show Air In The Afternoon? Find Out

Titli is a daily soap in Bengali language that airs on Star Jalsha. Since its premiere in July 2020, the show has gained quite a lot of popularity amongst the audience. The show’s story revolves around a young woman who dreams of becoming a pilot despite being hearing impaired. So, at what time does Titli telecast on Star Jalsha? What is Titli repeat telecast time?

Titli began airing in July 2020 on Star Jalsha. The Bengali language series primarily focuses on a small-town girl who plans to become a pilot. After its premiere, the show began airing at 6:30 P.M. from Monday to Friday. As Titli plans to chase her dream, she lands in Kolkata. But one of the major hurdles for Titli is her hearing impairment. As she lands in Kolkata to achieve her dream, she ends up staying at her father’s friend Aparesh Bose’s house. But this new journey is filled with difficulties. Apart from winning the hearts of the Bose family members, Titli also wants to make sure her hearing impairment secret is not revealed.

Owing to the show’s popularity Titli has quite a few repeat telecast timings throughout the day. As mentioned earlier a new episode airs from Monday to Sunday at 6:30 P.M. So the next day, this episode is aired at 3:30 A.M. Then the second airing time is at 8:30 A.M. The third airing time is 3:00 P.M. Once again, a fresh episode is aired at its regular evening time.

This Bengali language show’s titular role has been played by actor Madhupriya Chowdhury. As the show progressed, we see Titli and Sunny getting married due to unavoidable circumstances. Sunny Bose’s role has been essayed by Aryann Bhowmik. Next up, the antagonist of this show is Rehana Mitra. Rehana’s role has been essayed by Ayendri Lavnia Roy. The second antagonist is Ranadip Sen, and his role is played by actor Vivaan Ghosh. Ranadip is the boss of an airline company and is also a diamond smuggler.