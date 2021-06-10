What Is TVA In Marvel's New Series, 'Loki' Starring Tom Hiddleston?

Loki is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It brings back Tom Hiddleston in the titular role. The premiere episode has introduced the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans are blown away by the powers and authority they possess and are questioning the organization. Read ahead to know more about them.

What is TVA in Marvel?

The Time Variance Authority in Loki is shown as an organization that keeps track of the proper flow of things in the secret timeline created by three unknown Time Keepers. The agency follows the dictation of the Time Keepers on how they should keep the timeline. One unexpected event could create a multiverse, which is said to be the cause of chaos and war in the past.

Much like in the Loki series, the TVA is charged to protect the timelines in the Marvel comics. However, the organisation's authority is not necessarily absolute, as they have never had much luck keeping powerful villains such as Kang the Conqueror under their control. They couldn't even stop the X-Men from messing up the reality on various occasions. Despite this, they have done their part to keep the Marvel timeline from going too far lost.

The bureaucracy consists of agents who are mostly artificial clones named chronomonitors. Each of them is assigned a single timeline in different verses to keep everything in order. There are also higher-ranked agents and judges who regulate the TVA. The highly powerful weapon of the organisation is Retroactive Cannon (RET-CAN). It can strike a being with anti-temporal rays that erase their existence from all realities. They even hire new and promising candidates, like Mobius is trying to recruit Loki.

The first episode displays the TVA as the most powerful place and organisation in the MCU. They have the infinity stones in the drawers of their office. Magic doesn't work there and they can keep a tab on everyone around the galaxy. The series is said to directly affect the MCU in a major way. The upcoming episodes will reveal more about the organisation and its authority in the MCU.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM LOKI

