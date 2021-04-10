What Is 'Way Of The Househusband' (Netflix) About? See Details Of The Japanese Manga Show

The Way of the Househusband (Netflix) is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kousuke Oono. The plot of the show revolves around Tatsu, an infamous and feared yakuza boss nicknamed "the Immortal Dragon", who retires from crime to become a househusband so that he can support Miku, his kyariaÅ«man wife. The episodic series depicts a variety of comedic scenarios, typically wherein Tatsu's domestic work as a househusband clash against his intimidating personality and appearance, and his frequent run-ins with former yakuza associates and rivals. Here is everything you need to know about the Japanese series.

Netflix's Way of the Househusband

According to a report by Decider, the Japanese series follows a man named Tatsu, who quits his job to become a full-time househusband while his wife pursues her career as a designer. Tatsu is certainly intimidating and imposing, but he’s also a kind-hearted man who cares about his wife. Tatsu is a former criminal and hilarious incidents ensue when he meets his ex-yakuza brethren. Tatsu’s skills earned from using various weapons in his former life surprisingly come in handy as a house husband.

The show premiered on Netflix on April 8, 2021, with just five episodes. Each episode is divided into six short scenes that focus on Tatsu as he adjusts to regular life at home after quitting his work as a criminal. The series is a light-hearted watch and focuses on progressive topics, rather than making fun of his work as a stay-at-home husband. The stories are short, bite-sized, and never overstay their welcome.

Way of the Househusband cast

The protagonist of the series is voiced by Japanese voice artist Kenjiro Tsuda, while the English voice-over has been done by Jonah Scott. Miku's voice has been given by Shizuka ItÅ and the character is shown as a career-focused designer with a strong work ethic. Other prominent characters are Masa, portrayed by Kazuyuki Okitsu, and TorajirÅ, voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya. The series is produced by J.C.Staff and directed by Chiaki Kon, with Susumu Yamakawa handling the series' scripts. Kenjiro Tsuda reprised his role as Tatsu from the manga promotional videos. The second season of the series was recently announced but the release date hasn't been announced yet.

Image Credits: Netflix Anime Official Youtube Channel