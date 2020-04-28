Which Movie Is Being Talked About In '#BlackAF' Episode 5? Here Are Some Guesses From Fans

The #BlackAF episode 5 brought forward a large number of responses and questions from the audience. Throughout the entire episode, Kenya Barris, the protagonist, is disturbed at the fact that he has to endorse a bad black movie. Kenya tries to ask everyone around him about the movie, but unfortunately, they also believed that the movie is not bad. This frustrated him as he could not believe how people are not ready to assume that a black movie can turn out to be a bad one. He makes his white writers admit that they have to lie about it as it is not their place to critique 'Black art'.

The whole message given throughout the #BlackAF episode 5 is that people do not have to be scared to critique 'black' art. Everything they make does not have to be 'outstanding' and that they must be allowed to be mediocre as well. The whole episode does not mention any name when it comes to which movie it was, and fans started guessing about the same. Here are top guesses that were made by fans about what movie were they referring to.

Which movie are they talking about in #BlackAF episode 5?

Guess 1: Sorry to Bother You

Sorry to Bother You is a movie that was released in the year 2018 and it was directed by Boots Riley. The movie starred LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Jermaine Fowler and it traced the story of Cassius Green, whose professional success turns into greed. This guess was based off on an interview that Kenya Barris gave to Rotten Tomatoes. He shared that he is a huge Boots Riley fan, but when he heard that Sorry to Bother You got '90-something percent' on Rotten Tomatoes, he was surprised.

(Source: r/BlackAF on Reddit)

Guess 2: Black Panther

The second most number of guesses that fans made was the movie Black Panther. This guess was based purely on the opinions of the fans. One of the users on Reddit wrote that he was honestly surprised to see Black Panther getting 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Another user added to this and pointed out how the show kept saying that the movie has black actors cast in 'those types of characters' and it was also a box office hit. One user claimed that Black Panther is the one that got undeserved praise.

(Source: r/BlackAF on Reddit)

