What Time And Date Does 'War Of The Worlds' Release On Sony Liv? Know Details

War of the Worlds is a British television series that was released in the year 2019. Adapted from H.G. Wells's 1898 science fiction novel of the same name, this series is penned by Peter Harness. War of the Worlds is a three-part British miniseries drama starring Eleanor Tomlinson and Rafe Spall in the lead role. Read ahead and check out what time and date does War of the Worlds release on Sony Liv.

War of the Worlds release date 2020

War of the Worlds will premiere on Sony Liv on August 7, 2020. On August 6, Thursday, Sony Liv took to their official Instagram handle and shared another video from the series. In which they wrote, "THEY'RE COMING TOMORROW". The caption read as, "What do they want? Based on the classic novel by H.G. Wells - #TheWarOfTheWorlds - streaming tomorrow, only on #SonyLIV". Take a look at War of the Worlds Sony Liv's promo video.

'War Of The Worlds' release time

War of the Worlds will premiere on Sony Liv, but the OTT platform has not mentioned any specific release time. However, the series is most likely to be out during the second half of the day. On August 5, Wednesday, Sony Liv's official Instagram handle announced this news with a video post.

They shared a short part from the film and added, "THEY'RE COMING IN TWO DAYS!". Sony Liv captioned the post as: "Where are they coming from? Witness a classic rendition of an alien invasion story - #TheWarOfTheWorlds - streaming from 7th August, only on #SonyLIV". Take a look at the Instagram post below.

More about War Of The Worlds

The British miniseries was initially broadcast on BBC between November 17 and December 1, 2019. It is an Edwardian period adaptation produced by Mammoth Screen for the BBC and co-produced with Creasun Media and Red Square. The series follows the life story of Amy and George who attempt to start a life together that is further interrupted by a Martian invasion of Earth.

This series will bring one of literature’s most famous antagonists distinctly to life. War Of The Worlds also features a cast ensemble including Rupert Graves as Frederick, Nicholas Le Prevost as Chamberlain, Harry Melling as Artilleryman, Jonathan Aris as Priest and Robert Carlyle as Ogilvy.

