What Time 'Country Ever After' Release On Netflix? All About This Reality TV Docuseries

Netflix is set to bring another reality show this November 2020. The reality show that was earlier titled Country-ish and was slated to release on September 25, is now set for a November release. The reality show is now titled Country Ever After which would feature the independent country singer, Coffey Anderson, and his hip-hop dancer wife, Criscilla.

The docu-series will showcase the life of the couple as they deal with their career, family life as well as Criscilla's experience with cancer. The first season of the show seems packed with drama and heartfelt stories of the 'country meet city' couple. Read on to know 'What time does Country Ever After release on Netflix'?

What time does 'Country Ever After' release on Netflix?

Country Ever After release date 2020 is scheduled for November 6. Country Ever After release time is expected to be around 12 am according to Pacific Time, which would be 3 am according to EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to tune in on Netflix at 8 AM as per the British Summer Time (BST). Netflix users from India will be able to watch the film from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Here is a trailer of the docuseries as shared by a fan account on YouTube.

'Country Ever After' season 1 on Netflix

Country Ever After series season 1 majorly deals with country singer Coffey Anderson's career and Criscilla Anderson's health as she deals with stage 4 colon cancer. Coffey Anderson is an American country singer-songwriter from Texas. He released his 1st album in 2010 which ranked at Billboard 200. He has released 11 albums as of yet. Out of which some of his famous albums include names like Southern Man (2008), Me and You (2008), Coffey Anderson (2010), Boots & Jeans (2012), This Is Me (2016) and Country Style (2018). Anderson is married to hip-hop dancer Criscilla Crossland in the year 2010. Criscilla has performed as a dancer for many singers including Briteny Spears, Snoop Dogg, and Rihanna to name a few. Criscilla and Anderson have three children together. Criscilla has been suffering from cancer lately after she was diagnosed in 2018.

