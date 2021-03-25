What Time Does 'A Week Away' Release On Netflix? Release Time, Cast, Plot And More

A Week Away is the upcoming musical drama film directed by Roman White. The film stars Kevin G. Quinn and Bailee Madison in the lead among others. The much-awaited film is slated to release on Netflix on March 26, 2021. Did you know what time does A Week Away release on Netflix? Read ahead to know more about A Week Away release time, plot, and more.

What time does A Week Away release on Netflix?

A Week Away for supposed to release in 2020 but production got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the film is set to release on Netflix on March 26 at 3 AM. According to Netflix, the movie will have a run time of 1 hour and 34 minutes. Ahead of the release, fans of the musical have been creating a storm on social media. They took to Twitter to express their excitement about the upcoming film. Take a look at what netizens have to say below.

Look at @Netflix being proactive with this email I got from them this morning. Can’t wait to see the great @BaileeMadison in this! #AWeekAway pic.twitter.com/UUPwSJ9PJQ — Emilio Rodriguez (@TheFilmMaestro) March 22, 2021

so excited!set up my alarm alreadyâ¤ #AWeekAway — luÄ±Ìzα αnd the phαntoms (@brightshawnhc) March 22, 2021

@BaileeMadison THE CLIP FOR “GOOD ENOUGH” I AM SCREAMING AND OBSESSED #AWeekAway — maggie (@daylighthaiz) March 19, 2021

A Week Away plot

A Week Away on Netflix will revolve around a troubled teenager named Will Hawkins who has a run-in with the police and lands in trouble. He is later in double-mind thinking if he should attend a juvenile detention centre, or attend a Christian summer camp. Making his decision, he finds a friend, a father figure and even a girl who awakens his heart. He finally finds a home.

Where was the movie filmed?

According to What’s on Netflix, the principal photography took place much before the global pandemic would have forced delays. Filming took place in Nashville and Tennesse. It was carried out between September and October 2019.

A Week Away cast

Kevin G. Quinn

Kevin is an actor and singer. He is known for his role as Xander in the Disney original series Bunk'd. He is also known for his supporting role in the 2016 Disney Channel Original Movie named Adventures in Babysitting.

Bailee Madison

Bailee gained recognition for her role as May Belle Aarons in the drama film Bridge to Terabithia. She appeared in the sitcom named Wizards of Waverly Place. She acted in films such as Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, Just Go with It, Brothers and more.

(Promo Image Source: A Week Away Instagram)