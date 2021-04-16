What Time Does 'Ajeeb Daastaans' Release On Netflix? Here Is What You Need To Know

Ajeeb Daastaans is one of the highly anticipated anthology films this year. It has a number of popular actors in the cast that have portrayed various characters in the plot. The trailer of the film was shared a couple of weeks back and the film is all set to be released soon and will be having an OTT release on Netflix. With only a short while remaining for its release, many would be wondering about the exact time when it would premiere on the OTT platform. Following are more details about the time when the streaming of Ajeeb Daastans will take place.

What time does Ajeeb Daastaans release on Netflix?

Ajeeb Daastaans will be releasing on Netflix on April 16, and just like all other films and shows, it will be released on the streaming giant at 12 a.m. PST, which is 3 a.m. ET. The Indian audiences will be able to watch this film at 12:30 p.m., while viewers in the United Kingdom will get to watch this film at 8 a.m. BST. These are the expected time frames on which this film is expected to release.

However, the streaming time of Netflix content may vary depending upon the nature of the content. While all the content on Netflix is streamed across the world around the same time, it is important to note that these time slots are subjected to change. Various factors contribute to the selected time of any film or show. This includes the specific targeted region, less internet traffic among the rest which ensures smooth streaming of the content.

The plot of this anthology film focuses on four different stories that touch several topics such as love, friendships and other issues with their shares of complexities. The huge star cast of this film includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and many others. Multiple directors have been used for this anthology, each responsible for the direction of their respective stories. Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta are the four directors of this anthology film.