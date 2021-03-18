What Time Does Alien TV Season 2 Release On Netflix? Know Details About The Animated Show

Alien TV is an Australian-Canadian joint venture animated series that revolves around the lives of three extraterrestrial beings who work in the television news crew. This hilarious plotline comes to life with the help of Rob Tinkler, Julie Lemieux and John Cleland who lent their voices for the three integral characters of the show. Netflix had announced earlier that the show is being mapped out for another season. Here's everything you need to know about the Alien TV season 2 release date and time.

What time does Alien TV season 2 release on Netflix?

Alien TV season 2 is all set to premiere on March 19, 2021, along with other popular March releases on Netflix. The second season may consist of 13 episodes, each being the duration of 24 minutes since the previous season also adhered to this pattern. This animated series is originally a co-production of eOne and POP Family Entertainment but later collaborated with Netflix to make it reach globally.

Alien TV was liked by both the audience and critics for its unique concept of seeing our planet and how humans behave in the eyes of the aliens. Parents were particularly keen on the whereabouts of this show and seemed to encourage it, thus making it popular on Netflix. Nowadays, animated shows lack originality and are often reboots of the previously adored shows. Viewers even complained that kids show either only revolve around the concept of superpowers or the concept of misadventures. The production companies of Alien TV was appreciated for bringing fresh content in a time of such scarcity of creativity.

About Alien TV

Alien TV attempts to narrate the unique characteristics of people on Earth that doesn't seem as weird until it's seen from the eyes of an alien. The reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee are subject to misinterpreting whatever they come across, which makes up for a hilarious gig throughout the run of the episode. For instance, as seen in the trailer, the three aliens stumble upon a piece of Santa figurine lying on the ground and immediately assume that it's a dead person. While trying to revive it through CPU, the figurine breaks much to the shock of these aliens. This is just a peek at their hilarious acts in trying to understand how Earth and its people function. Watch the trailer here -