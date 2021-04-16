What Time Does 'Arlo The Alligator Boy' Release On Netflix? Here Are All Details

From the writer of Sanjay and Craig, Ryan Crego is all set to make his directorial debut with the 2D animated musical adventure movie Arlo the Alligator Boy on Netflix. The movie will follow the story of a half-human and half-alligator boy who discovers that he is from New York and leaves his swamp to set out on a journey to find his long-lost father. Find out What time does Arlo the Alligator Boy release on Netflix.

What time does Arlo the Alligator Boy release on Netflix?

The creator of the animated movie, Ryan Crego, has been hyping up his followers for the release of his new movie. Sharing pictures of the poster and BTS videos of the sets, Ryan counted down Arlo the Alligator Boy release date. The animated music adventure Arlo the Alligator Boy release date is set to be on the 16th of April on Netflix.

Arlo the alligator boy release time

The animated movie will be available for the Indian viewers to stream at 1:30 om IST and the American audience can watch it at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET. For the viewers in the UK, the movie will be made available at 8 am GMT+ 1 and in Australia, the movie will stream at 7 pm GMT+ 11. Check out the posts uploaded by the creator of the movie.

The plot of Arlo the Alligator Boy

Arlo Bureaugard, the protagonist of the movie, will be seen leaving his swamp to find his father in the Big Apple, a city unknown to him. On his journey, Arlo meets up with a couple of misfits such as Bertie, Furlecia, Teeny Tiny Tony, and Alia who accompany him on the journey. Arlo's eagerness and determination make it easier for him to appear friendly and optimistic about his journey.

According to Ryan Crego's statement to Entertainment Weekly, the soundtrack in Arlo the Alligator Boy gave a certain drive to the movie and also provided brightness, levity, and energy to it. Talking more about their soundtrack Follow Me Home, Ryan stated that the team worked on the songs for years. They crafted the tracks out of love, joy, and friendship and thanked their collaborator Michael J. Woodard for this contribution.

The cast of Arlo the Alligator Boy

The protagonist, Arlo Bureaugard, will be played by Michael J. Woodard. The rest of the cast includes a list of talented actors such as Mary Lambert playing Bertie, Haley Tju as Alia, Jonathan Van Ness as Furlecia, and Brett Gelman as Marcellus. The supporting cast will also include actors like Flea, Tony Hale, and Annie Potts.

Promo Pic Credit: Ryan Crego IG