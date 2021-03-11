Marvel’s latest series WandaVision became a huge hit among audiences all over the world. The series focused on the two major characters in the MCU’s Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The series recently came to an end with an exciting twist and teasing about the future projects by MCU. The makers are now all set to release a series titled Assembled: The Making of WandaVision which will consist of special episodes giving details about the making process of WandaVision. As Assembled: The Making of WandaVision release date is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering at what time does Assembled: The Making of WandaVision release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision release date

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision release date is going to be March 12, 2021. The first episode of the show will be dropping tomorrow on the Disney Plus Hotstar. People all over the world can stream the show on their devices from this Friday. Here is a look at Assembled: The Making of WandaVision release time.

What time does Assembled: The Making of WandaVision release on Disney Plus Hotstar?

There hasn’t been any official announcement about the Assembled: The Making of WandaVision release time yet by the makers yet. However, Disney Plus Hotstar had released all the episodes of WandaVision at midnight of its release date according to pacific time. Therefore following the same pattern, Assembled: The Making of WandaVision release time can also be expected to be at the same time. The viewers can keep an eye on the official Disney Plus Hotstar app to know about the show’s premiere.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision on Disney Plus Hotstar

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will be uncovering the unusual television journey of Wanda Maximoff and Vision. With Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, the viewers will be able to get an inside view of how the critically acclaimed series WanndaVision was made. The upcoming series will show how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Various filmmaking methods were used while shooting WandaVision and Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will be focusing on that too.

Image Credits: Marvel Studios Instagram