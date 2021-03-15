What Time Does Attack On Titan Air On Crunchyroll? Know When The Next Episode Comes Out

Attack on Titan's latest and final season is dominating the Winter 2021 anime season. Thirteen episodes out of sixteen have been released as of yet and they have very much exceeded fans' expectations. Attack on Titan Episode 14 will be out soon and fans are dying to know what'll happen. Read on to know what time does Attack On Titan air on Crunchyroll.

What Time Does Attack on Titan air on Crunchyroll?

New episodes of AOT on Crunchyroll are released every Sunday as new episodes of the show are released in Japan. The show becomes available to watch in the Japanse language with English subtitles for non-Japanse fans to understand. Here is the exact time when the new episodes of Attack on Titan air on Crunchyroll.

Pacific Standard time – 1 PM Sunday

Central European Time- 10 PM Sunday

Indian Standard Time- 3 AM Monday

Attack on Titan Next Episode

Episode 14 of Attack on Titan was supposed to air last Sunday on March 14. Unfortunately, when the episode started airing, an earthquake hit the country of Japan, interrupting the broadcast midway through the episode. Crunchyroll put out an official tweet saying that the episode has been postponed. The episode was titled 'Savegery' was going to be the 73rd episode in the series when counted from the beginning. With the show ending with a final season, fans were disappointed by the delay but at the same time, many flocked onto Twitter in support of the people of Japan. Many tweeted well wishes and prayers for the people affected by the earthquakes.

At the time of writing this article, there have been no updates on full episode 14 is going to be released. It's very likely that the episode will be released on Sunday, seeing as episode 15 is scheduled to come out on the coming Sunday. There's also a chance that episodes 14 and 15 will be released together on the coming Sunday.

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a wildly popular Japanese dark fantasy anime series adapted from the manga of the same name by author Hajime Isayama. The first season of the show premiered on April 7, 2013. The show is coming to an end with its final season in 2021 and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. Stay tuned for more news on Attack on Titan and anime.