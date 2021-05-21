What Time Does Bad Batch Episode 4 Release? See More Updates On The Latest Episodes

As Star Wars: The Bad Batch recently kicked off on Disney+, fans have been eagerly waiting for the episodes of the show to drop in. So far, only three episodes have been released online that depicted how Tarkin sends the Bad Batch to kill a bunch of insurgents while Crosshair eliminates a disloyal recruit.

What time does Bad Batch episode 4 release?

For all those wondering at what time does Bad Batch episode 4 release, it is most likely to go on-air today i.e. May 21, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a spin-off from the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and will focus on the lives of a group of clone troopers with genetic mutations also seen in the original series. In this series, the troopers will go on some thrilling missions following the incidents from the Clone Wars.

Created by Dave Filoni, the series premiered on May 4, 2021, while a lot of popular artists voiced the characters in this animated movie. Dee Bradley Baker, one of the prolific voice artists, will be voicing for the Bad Batch while actor Archie Panjabi will be voicing for Depa Billaba. Some of the other artists who will be voicing for some of the significant characters in the series include Michelle Ang as Omega, Matthew Wood as battle droids, Gwendoline Yeo as Nala Se, Tom Kane as the narrator, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Caleb Dume, Ben Diskin as AZI-3 and many more. Here’s a list of dates displaying when will the upcoming episodes of the Bad Batch air.



Episode 1: Available now.

Episode 2: Available now.

Episode 3: Available now.

Episode 4: May 21

Episode 5: May 28

Episode 6: June 4

Episode 7: June 11

Episode 8: June 18

Episode 9: June 25

Episode 10: July 2

Episode 11: July 9

Episode 12: July 16

Episode 13: July 23

Episode 14: July 30

Episode 15: August 6

Episode 16: August 13

At what time does Disney plus release new episodes?

It is a well-known fact that Disney+ usually releases the episodes of most of its series at 3:00 a.m. Thus, many of the viewers stay alert during that time as they await new episodes of their favourite shows.

IMAGE: BAD BATCH SERIES INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.