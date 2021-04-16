What Time Does 'Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday' Release On Netflix; Find Out Here

The 38th movie of the Barbie franchise, title Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday is all set to arrive on the streaming platform Netflix, soon. The movie is the first ever to star Barbie’s sister Chelsea in a focal role and revolves around some interesting events that lead to Chelsea, realising that she has missed her birthday according to the international dateline. Read along to know more details.

What time does Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday release on Netflix?

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday arrives on Netflix on Friday, April 16, 2021. The platform usually premieres every show that is scheduled to release, exactly at the midnight on the release date, according to Pacific Time. Following this, it can be assumed that audiences in the US can stream the movie post 12 AM on April 16, while in India they can stream it after 1:30 PM on April 16, afternoon. Subscribers from Italy can stream the movie after 8 AM while the ones in Mexico can stream it after 2 AM. Audiences from Australia can catch the movie after 7 PM on April 19, and viewers from Spain can tune in to the streamer after 9 AM.

More about Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

The new film will see the Roberts family going on a cruise, as they plan to celebrate Chelsea’s seventh birthday. However, it is too late when Chelsea realises that they have crossed the international dateline and her birthday was skipped. The birthday girl then sets off on a journey, with her bunch of animal friends to save her special day. The movie will join the titles Barbie Princess Adventure and the Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures series, which are already available on Netflix.

The songs that will be a part of the album of Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday, will release as an album titled Chelsea’s Top Tracks and will also include unreleased tracks sung by both Barbie and Chelsea. These will be available across music platforms from April 16 onwards. The upcoming movie is executively produced by Fred Soulie, Adam Bonnett, and Christopher Keenan while Cassie Simonds is at the helm. The movie has been written by Ann Austen and Nate Federman and animated by Mainframe Studios.

Promo Source: Barbie's Instagram