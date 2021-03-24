What Time Does Caught By A Wave Release On Netflix? Details About Upcoming Romantic Drama

Netflix is now all set to greet its subscribers with an interesting love story titled Caught by a Wave. The makers had recently released the trailer of this heartbreaking love story which has been received well by the audiences. The plot of the movie revolves around the budding romance between Sara and Lorenzo. The movie shows how their lives turn around after Sara reveals that she cannot lead a normal life because of her medical condition. As Caught by a Wave release date is coming close, a lot of people are curious to know about what time does Caught by a Wave release on Netflix. For all the people who are thinking about the Caught by a Wave release time and date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Caught by a Wave release date

The movie Caught by a Wave on Netflix will be premiering on March 25, 2021. Netflix subscribers all over the world will be able to stream the tearjerker movie from tomorrow on their devices. One just needs to have an active subscription to Netflix to stream the movie from this Thursday. Here is a look at the Caught by a Wave release time.

What time does Caught by a Wave release on Netflix

The streaming service giant Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Therefore, Caught by a Wave release time can also be expected to be at midnight of March 25 according to PT. The Italian subscribers can watch this movie from 8 AM tomorrow while the Indian subscribers can stream it from 1.30 PM IST. The users in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM to watch the romantic drama. Caught by a Wave will be available for Australian viewers at 7 PM tomorrow.

Caught by a Wave on Netflix

The movie features Elvira Camarrone and Roberto Christian in lead roles. The teen romance drama is helmed by Massimiliano Camaiti who has also co-written it with Claudia Bottino. The official plot synopsis about the movie on Netflix reads as, “After falling in love at a sailing summer camp in Sicily, reality comes crashing down a teenage couple when a harsh truth prompts a pivotal decision.” Here is a look at the Caught by a Wave trailer.

Image Credits: A Still from the trailer