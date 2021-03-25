Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan received many accolades for the first season of his show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare in 2018. Two years later, he is back with Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 on Amazon Prime. On the show, he is seen playing the protagonist Ronny Bhaiya. A trailer for the show’s upcoming season was released recently and showed that the second instalment of the show will be based on Ronny’s journey into politics. Find out what time does Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 release on Amazon Prime?

What time does Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 release on Amazon Prime?

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 release date is Friday, March 26, 2021. Like most Amazon prime shows, this show will also release at 12:00 AM IST. However, in the past, Amazon Prime has also surprised its viewers by releasing movies or shows before its actual release time. Most recently it was seen with the release time of Mirzapur 2. Therefore, subscribers must regularly check the platform to get an update about Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 release time.

About Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 on Amazon Prime

The trailer of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 shows the protagonist Ronny Bhaiya entering the complicated world of politics. This will lead to a rivalry, and there is also a possible love triangle that can take place. The show will revolve around how Ronny Bhaiya uses his wit and sense of humour, to get through the complicated predicament.

The description of the show reads, “Ronny's lie of working for his 'Chacha', the MLA has come true. He now sets his sights on fighting the Parshad (Councillor) Election. However, when Chachaji makes it clear that the ticket will stay with the present Parshad, Ronny spins a new lie. But a formidable new rival threatens his dreams."

The hit Amazon Prime show is produced by OML and has director Shashant Shah at the core. The popular comedian Zakir Khan is also one of the show’s creators. The show also stars Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles. The first season of the show had introduced Ronny’s character as a tough guy aka “Sakht Launda”, who often lies about being the nephew of a local MLA. The character has big political ambition for himself as a youth leader but is a jobless 26-year-old in reality. However, the truth about his lies unravels in the end and Ronny will be confronted by the MLA himself and in the season that follows.

Image Credit: Zakir Khan (Instagram)