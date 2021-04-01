What Time Does 'Concrete Cowboy' Release On Netflix? Intriguing Details Inside

Idris Elba starrer highly-anticipated film, Concrete Cowboy is all set to release on the OTT giant Netflix tomorrow i.e. on Friday, April 2. The release date was announced officially by the Thor actor himself via Twitter back in the month of February. The star wrote, “Concrete Cowboy coming to Netflix April 2. You are who you ride with”, while making the announcement. Now, if you are wondering what time does Concrete Cowboy release on Netflix, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here, we have curated all the intriguing details about the release of the film.

What time does Concrete Cowboy release on Netflix?

Concrete Cowboy will feature on the streaming service at 12.01 am Pacific Time on April 2. For those living in different continents might have to wait up for a few hours to watch the film. For people living on the East coast, the film will release at 3.01 am EST. The upcoming film highlights the city of Philadelphia’s Black urban horseback riders. Check out the previous release announcement by Idris Elba below:

Initially, this western drama film going to have a theatrical release in 2020 after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of Concrete Cowboy stood postponed. Streaming giant Netflix picked the film as a part of its campaign to stream a new movie every week this year and the film finally got a release date.

Plot of Concrete Cowboy

In the movie, Idris Elba plays the role of the main protagonist Harp, an estranged North Philly father who is making an attempt to convince his son, Cole to join the tradition of Black urban horseback riders amidst his visit in the Summer. The character Cole is played by Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin. At first, Cole is hesitant to comply with his father’s wish, however, he eventually joins hand with Harp and becomes a rider in order to fight for a good cause alongside him. The city threatens to close their stable when Harp and Cole along with other cowboys gather together to challenge the city’s decision.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Concrete Cowboy trailer)