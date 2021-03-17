What Time Does 'Deadly Illusions' Release On Netflix? Learn About Latest Thriller Flick

Fans of Sex and the City star Kristin Davis are thrilled to see the actor getting associated with a dark concept, starkly different from the gullible pretty lady image that she had established with her back-to-back romantic-comedy ventures. Deadly Illusions is a horror-thriller movie that stars Greer Grammer, Dermot Mulroney and Shanola Hampton alongside Davis. The movie is written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James, who is responsible for bringing 7 from Etherial and Emma's Chance to the shelf. Here's everything you need to know about Deadly Illusions release date and time.

What time Deadly Illusions release on Netflix?

Deadly Illusions premieres worldwide on March 18, 2021, through Netflix. Aside from the trailer launch, not many details or announcements of the movie are brought to light. But in the case of horror movies, the lesser Intel viewers have, the better as it adds to the suspense. The trailer itself was extremely ambiguous in the first place and portrayed Grammer's character Grace as a mysterious figure that nobody was ready for.

The plot of the movie follows a happy couple Mary and Tom Morrison as they move to a new house and decide to look for a babysitter who could watch over their kids so that Mary, who's introduced as the best selling author, can make time for her writing. Enter Grace, who is almost too good to be true and gels well with every family member, sometimes even knowingly crossing the line. By the looks of the trailer, it seems like Grace might not have the purest intentions and maybe more dangerous than what meets the eye. If we go by the movie trailer, Grace is not even a part of the company from where they hired her in the first place.

Reportedly, Deadly Illusions had finished filming in 2019 itself but due to the pandemic, the release date was postponed to a much later schedule, ultimately settling with a 2021 release. The trailer opened to a mixed response as many called the concept outdated and compared it with the 1992 movie The Hand That Rocks The Cradle.

Watch the trailer here -