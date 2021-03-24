Last Updated:

What Time Does 'Dota: Dragon’s Blood' Release On Netflix? Know About The Anime Series

What time does Dota: Dragon’s Blood release on Netflix? Read on to know more about the anime series based on Dota 2 game. The anime series releases on March 25.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Dota: Dragon's Blood is an upcoming American adult animated tv series. The show is created by Ashley Miller and is based on the Dota video game franchise's Dota 2. The series is co-produced by Netflix Animation and Valve, who are the developers of the game. The series is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 25, 2021. Read on to know what time the show will be available in various regions of the world. 

What time does Dota: Dragon’s Blood release on Netflix?

Dota: Dragon’s Blood release date is scheduled for March 25, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Dota: Dragon’s Blood release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Thursday, March 25. Indian subscribers can stream Dota: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix on Thursday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch Dota: Dragon’s Blood from 8 am on Thursday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Dota: Dragon’s Blood will be available to watch from 9 am. 

The official synopsis released by Netflix stated “The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient Eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.” The animation for the show has been done by the well known Studio MIR, which has previously developed The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender. 

Netflix's video game based animated show will have a total of 8 episodes. Take a look at the list of actors who would be voicing for the Dota: Dragon's Blood anime series. 

  • Yuri Lowenthal as Davion
  • Josh Keaton as Bram
  • Lara Pulver as Princess Mirana
  • Tony Todd as Slyrak the Ember Eldwurm
  • Troy Baker as Invoker
  • Kari Wahlgren as Luna
  • Alix Wilton Regan as Selemene
  • Freya Tingley as Fymryn
  • Stephanie Jacobsen as Drysi
  • Anson Mount as Kaden
  • JB Blanc as Terrorblade

