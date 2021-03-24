What Time Does 'Dota: Dragon’s Blood' Release On Netflix? Know About The Anime Series

Dota: Dragon's Blood is an upcoming American adult animated tv series. The show is created by Ashley Miller and is based on the Dota video game franchise's Dota 2. The series is co-produced by Netflix Animation and Valve, who are the developers of the game. The series is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 25, 2021. Read on to know what time the show will be available in various regions of the world.

What time does Dota: Dragon’s Blood release on Netflix?

Dota: Dragon’s Blood release date is scheduled for March 25, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Dota: Dragon’s Blood release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Thursday, March 25. Indian subscribers can stream Dota: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix on Thursday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch Dota: Dragon’s Blood from 8 am on Thursday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Dota: Dragon’s Blood will be available to watch from 9 am.

The official synopsis released by Netflix stated “The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient Eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.” The animation for the show has been done by the well known Studio MIR, which has previously developed The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Netflix's video game based animated show will have a total of 8 episodes. Take a look at the list of actors who would be voicing for the Dota: Dragon's Blood anime series.

Yuri Lowenthal as Davion

Josh Keaton as Bram

Lara Pulver as Princess Mirana

Tony Todd as Slyrak the Ember Eldwurm

Troy Baker as Invoker

Kari Wahlgren as Luna

Alix Wilton Regan as Selemene

Freya Tingley as Fymryn

Stephanie Jacobsen as Drysi

Anson Mount as Kaden

JB Blanc as Terrorblade

Promo image source: dota_2 instagram