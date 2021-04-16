What Time Does 'Fast And Furious Spy Racers' Season 4 Release On Netflix? Read Here

Fast & Furious Spy Racers is an animated web series that had originally dropped on Netflix on December 26, 2019. The makers are all set to drop its season 4 soon and fans are super excited about it. The story of the series revolves around a group of teenage street racers who are hired to infiltrate a criminal gang. The series is created by Bret Haaland and Tim Hedrick and stars Tyler Posey, Charlet Takahashi Chung and Jorge Diaz in lead roles. Talking about the series, here’s all you need to know about Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 4.

What time does Fast and Furious Spy Racers season 4 release on Netflix?

The makers themselves revealed that as of Friday, April 16, Fast and Furious Spy Racers season 4 would be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide. According to reports, Netflix releases shows at 12 am Pacific time.

The cast of Fast and Furious Spy Racers season 4 on Netflix

Season 4 will reportedly feature the return of the previous season's entire lead voiceover cast. Tyler Posey plays Tony Toretto, Tony's cousin, who aspires to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Dominic Toretto. Charlet Chung plays Margaret "Echo" Pearl, a gifted spy and Tony's friend who is also an artist. Jorge Diaz is the voice actor for Cisco Renaldo, a mechanic by trade and the crew's muscleman. Layla Gray, a well-known underground racer, is played by Camille Ramsey. Luke Youngblood as Frostee Benson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Ms Nowhere, and Dave Thomas as Cleve Kelso round out the main voice cast (the main villain in season 3).

Is there a trailer for Fast & Furious Spy Racers?

On March 18, the makers released a full trailer for the new series, exactly less than one month before its big premiere. The trailer chronicles the life of these youngsters who are hired to infiltrate a criminal gang. One also notices the ups and downs the group faces in the trailer of the series. The video has garnered over 275k views and over 857 likes. Viewers are very much excited about the upcoming series. Watch the trailer of Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 4 below.

Image Source: Fast and Furious Spy Racers Trailer/ Youtube