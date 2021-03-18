Formula One is the biggest international auto-racing championship that sees millions of viewers tuning into it every year. Netflix gives exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of this prosperous event documentary style. Due to COVID-19, last year's event saw a few hurdles in the form of cancelled events and had to experience a push-and-pull in dates before finally commencing on 5th July. The Netflix documentary gives a peek into what took place during the season. Here's everything you need to know about Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 release date

What time does Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 release on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 releases on March 19, 2021. Just like the previous 2 seasons, the third instalment will also be equipped with 10 episodes spanning 30-40 minutes. Fans recognise this season as the most dramatic out of the lot and are looking forward to seeing what went down behind the scenes. The documentary releases alongside the premiere of F1 2021 that is taking place in Bahrain. This strategic placement will do well for the documentary as fans must already be picking up on the riveting mood.

The event was more or less a tumultuous set of circumstances that led to a number of races being cancelled. But in May 2020, hopes were revived in the form of circuits being announced to have back-to-back races, accounting for the event's first time doing that. Moreover, last year marked the win of Lewis Hamilton yet again as he took home his seventh world title last year.

In the first season, Mercedes and Ferrari had announced that they wouldn't appreciate the cameras following them around, much to fans' dismay. But both the brands came along in the second season and are ready to dawn their presence in Drive to Survive season 3 as well, which means that Hamilton fans can now sigh in contentment. The trailer also suggested that the latest season will be packed with intense battles and fierce actions. Early reviews have pointed out that this season is the best one yet.

Watch the trailer of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 on Netflix -