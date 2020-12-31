What Time Does 'Headspace Guide To Meditation' Release On Netflix? Find Out

Netflix released the trailer of Headspace Guide to Meditation on December 9, 2020. So far the trailer has garnered close to two lakh views on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The brand new show has intrigued many fans, as they rushed to YouTube’s comment section to express how they felt about the show. One user named ‘Ryujin Ronin’ amusingly exclaimed, “They gave an app a show on Netflix lol!” Read on to find out, “What time does Headspace Guide to Meditation release on Netflix?”

Headspace Guide to Meditation release date 2020

Season 1 of Headspace Guide to Meditation series will release on January 1. The show’s Netflix page reveals that the narrator of the show is Andy Puddicombe. Season 1 of the show will have 8 episodes all of which will be released together. In the description section of the YouTube trailer, Netflix has mentioned, “It’s time to be kind to your mind. In partnership with Headspace, this 8-episode series shows how meditation can help in your daily life. From tackling stress to embracing gratitude, each episode first teaches the basics and techniques of the practice and then concludes with a guided meditation. Push play, close your eyes, and explore the many benefits of meditation”.

What time does Headspace Guide to Meditation release on Netflix?

Like all Netflix series and films, Headspace Guide to Meditation release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s new on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail the Headspace Guide to Meditation at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

More about the Headspace app

According to Headspace.com, it is an English-American online healthcare company, which specializes in meditation. It was incorporated in May 2010 in London, England, by Andy Puddicombe and Richard Pierson. The company is currently headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in San Francisco and London. Headspace has become a front runner when it comes to meditation apps. It mainly operates through its online platform, which provides sessions of guided meditation to its registered users. The company is run on a subscriptive model.

