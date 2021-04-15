What Time Does 'Infinity Train' Season 4 Air On HBO Max? Here's More About Final Season

The animated series Infinity Train's fourth and final season will premiere this week. The Owen Dewins creation which aired its pilot in November 2016 on Cartoon Network and later picked up in August 2019 is finally ending the journey with the viewers. After receiving positive reception for the first season, Cartoon Network announced that the series will continue as an anthology series. The third season started to air on HBO Max after gaining popularity for the first two seasons on Cartoon Network. Find out what time does Infinity Train season 4 releases on HBO Max.

Know about Infinity Train season 4 release date and timings

Infinity Train Book 4 will premiere on Thursday, April 15 on HBO Max. This will be the second season to premiere on the channel. As far as the timings of the show are concerned, according to Deadline, the new titles drop on HBO Max at midnight on the West Coast which means viewers on the East Coast can watch the show starting at 3 a.m. The new season, also known as Duet, will consist of 10 episodes and last about 15 minutes per episode.

About Infinity Train Book 4 cast

Infinity Train Book 4 will follow the journey of passengers Min-Gi and Ryan, who grew up together with the dream of performing in a band. The two of them end up aboard the mysterious train but their conquest has a twist compared to previous seasons. Both of them get assigned with the same exact number and the score goes up and down for both of them together.

Min-Gi will be voiced by Johnny Young who has starred in the Overwatch franchise, Ayla: The Daughter, and the video game Apex Legends. Ryan will be voiced by Sekai Murashige who is best known for his work on Heroes, No Answer, and Billions. They both will also be accompanied by a sentient concierge bell called Kez, who constantly keeps getting in and out of trouble. Kez will be voiced by Minty Lewis who has voiced the Regular Show and is one of the co-creator of the recently released show The Great North.

About Infinity Train's plot

Infinity Train plot revolved around a surreal train which does not seem to have an end. The people on the board need to sort out their problems according to the glowing number assigned to them. They cannot leave until they sort out the problems and get the number 'zero'. Every season of Infinity Train follows its own storyline and set of characters, even though they are all set in the same universe and some characters may appear across different seasons.

Promo Image Source: Still from Infinity Train season 4 trailer