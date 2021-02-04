What Time Does Invisible City Release On Netflix? All About Marco Pigossi Starrer Series

The Portuguese web series called Invisible City is set to release on Netflix this February 2021. Invisible City stars Marco Pigossi and Alessandra Negrini in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a man named Eric played by Marco, who is caught up in a murder investigation. During the process, he discovers some mythical creatures from Brazilian folklore who have been living as humans, he tries to pursue them so as to know more about his mysterious past. Invisible City is created and directed by Brazilian director Carlos Saldanha. The two-time Oscar nominee animator has successful movies like Ice Age, Rio and Ferdinand in his credits. Fans who know about the work of this talented director are eager to watch his new series on Netflix. The series is titled Cidade Invisivel in Portuguese. See what time does Invisible City release on Netflix?

What time does Invisible City release on Netflix?

Invisible City release date is scheduled for February 5, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Invisible City release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight of Friday, February 5, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream Invisible City on Netflix on February 5, Friday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the Invisible City from 8 am on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Invisible City will be available to watch from 9 am on February 5, 2021. As per Brazil time, the series can be watched from 5 am.

Invisible City on Netflix

The Brazilian Netflix series, Invisible City would release seven episodes on February 5, 2021. The series will focus on themes like environmental preservation, Brazilian popular culture, as well as human relationships through mystics. The series also includes cast names like Jessica Córes, Fábio Lago, Wesley Guimarães, Manu Diegues, Julia Konrad, José Dumont, Victor Sparapane and Áurea Maranhão, among others. Invisible City was filmed in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. The trailer of the series shows how Eric's past life with wife and daughter was connected to the mystical creatures from the Brazilain folklore. Check out the trailer here.

