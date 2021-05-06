What Time Does 'Jupiter's Legacy' Release On Netflix? Know All About The Action Series

Netflix is all set to release a live-action series based on a comic book, Jupiter's Legacy for its subscribers. The OTT platform announced the release of the new series a month ago on April 7, 2021. The trailer for the series was dropped on Netflix's official YouTube channel. As announced in the trailer, Jupiter's Legacy release date is May 7, 2021, but what time does Jupiter's Legacy release on Netflix?

What time does Jupiter's Legacy release on Netflix?

According to Comic Book, the first season of the series was shot in Toronto and Ontario in Canada in July 2019. The production was completed in January 2020. The series starring Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels and Leslie Bibb, will have eight episodes in the first season. The Netflix series will release at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET for its USA audience. For the Indian audience, Jupiter's Legacy release time is 1:30 pm IST. In the UK viewers can watch the series at 8 am GMT+1 and in Australia at 7 pm GMT+ 11.

The plot of Jupiter's Legacy

The series is based on a comic book of the same name written by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The story focuses on the first group of superheroes witnessed by the world. The series will also shed light on how the team received their powers, the number of villains fought by them and how their children, also born with superpowers, must live up to their heroic acts.

Josh Duhamel plays the role of Sheldon Sampson, aka The Utopian. He is the leader of the superhero group called The Union. Sheldon's older brother, Walter Sampson or Brainwave is played by Ben Daniels. Leslie Bibbs is Grace Sampson or Lady Liberty, Sheldon's wife and one of the most powerful superheroes on the planet. Grace and Sheldon's children are played by Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton. Other actors in the series also include Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and David Julian Hirsh.

The science-fiction superhero series is created by Steven S. Deknight. DeKnight is also part of the panel of executive producers with Sang Kyu Kim, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott. The series is bankrolled by Di Bonaventura Pictures, DeKnight Productions and Millarworld Productions.

Image: Still from Jupiter's Legacy

