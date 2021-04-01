What Time Does 'Just Say Yes' Release On Netflix? Know All About The Rom-com

Netflix is all set to bring its latest romantic-comedy movie for viewers around the world. The OTT platform will soon be releasing Just Say Yes, a Dutch rom-com, featuring Yolanthe Sneijder-Cabau, Jim Bakkum and Noortje Herlaar among others, on April 2, 2021. The romantic-comedy film is directed by Appie Boudellah and Aram van de Rest.

What time does Just Say Yes release on Netflix?

Like all other Netflix shows and movies, Just Say Yes will be releasing at 1:30 pm IST, on its scheduled release date i.e April 2. Viewers in Netherlands and Belgium can stream the movie at 10 am GMT+2. For viewers in Suriname, the movie will be aired early in the morning at 5 am In the UK, Just Say Yes will be available for viewers at 8 am GMT+1. American viewers can stream the movie at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET and for Australian viewers at 7 pm GMT+11. Viewers in Spain can watch Just Say Yes at 9 am.

More about Just Say Yes

Just Say Yes follows the life of Lotte, played by Yolanthe Cabau, who loves the romantic comedy genre. Everything starts off perfectly for Lotte who is in a relationship with a handsome man. She expects a huge proposal but ends getting dumped on national television. Lotte's reputation is ruined when her reaction goes viral on the internet.

After loathing and pitying herself, she stumbles into another guy who she thinks is rude, because he drops coffee on their first meeting. The man ends up changing Lotte's life for the good. Meanwhile, Lotte's sister gets engaged to Lotte's boss, making her life more miserable.

Here's the trailer of Just Say Yes on Netflix

Netflix releases in April 2021

Just Say Yes is another movie added to the long list of Netflix release coming up in April 2021. Viewers can expect to watch other rom-coms including Legally Blonde and Friends With Benefits. The OTT platform will also have a romantic comedy reality TV show called The Wedding Coach which will release on April 7, 2021. An original series called The Baker and The Beauty is also slated to release in the month of April on Netflix.

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from Just Say Yes)