La Templaza (The Vineyard) is Amazon Prime's latest Spanish offering that is set to release soon. This show has been adapted from a book of the same name by author Maria Duenas. Read on to know what time does La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 release on Amazon Prime.

La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 Release Date

La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 on Amazon Prime is set for release on March 26, 2021. The show will be released on this date worldwide. Fans can log into their Amazon Prime Video accounts and watch this much anticipated Spanish drama series.

What time does La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 release on Amazon Prime?

The La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 release time has been set at 12 AM PST midnight. People from other time zones can calculate the release time in accordance with 12 AM PST. In India, the show will be released around 1:30 PM.

About La Templanza (The Vineyard)

La Templanza is a Spanish romantic drama produced by Atresmedia Studios and Boomerang TV for Amazon Prime Video. The show is set in the late 1950s and stars Leonor Watling and Rafael Novoa as the main characters. The series has 10 episodes in total with a runtime of about 30 - 40 minutes for each episode. It has been set over multiple countries as the show follows the main characters and their love story as they travel around the world. The show passes from London to Cuba to Spain and many other exotic locations. If you're a fan of high production period dramas you should check out this show.

La Templanza (The Vineyard) Season 1 Cast

The cast of Season 1 of La Templanza (The Vineyard) includes some well known Spanish actors. Here is the main cast - Leonor Watling as Soledad Montalvo, Rafael Novoa as Mauro Larrea, and Juana Acosta as Carola Gorostiza. Also, we will be seeing Emilio Gutiérrez Caba as Don Matías Montalvo, Esmeralda Pimentel as Mariana Larrea, and Nathaniel Parker as Edward Clayton. Supporting cast of the show includes Alejandro de la Madrid, Raúl Briones as Santos Huesos, and Ignacio Mateos as Luis el Comino.

