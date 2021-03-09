What Time Does 'Last Chance U: Basketball' Release On Netflix? Find Out

Last Chance U is a popular American documentary series produced by Netflix. Over the course of its five seasons, the documentary has followed various sports that are popular in the United States. Helmed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Ridely and Luke Lorentzen, a spin-off of the popular show is about to hit the floors of Netlfix. Last Chance U: Basketball season 1 will be focusing on College basketball. The story of this season will follow a team of incredible young men to hope to fulfil their dreams in the sport. Find out what time does Last Chance U: Basketball release on Netflix.

What time does 'Last Chance U: Basketball' release on Netflix?

Last Chance U: Basketball release date is March 10. The series will have eight episodes in total all of which available to stream on Netflix on March 10. Like most other Netflix shows and documentaries Last Chance u: Basketball release time is 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Indian subscribers can stream Last Chance U: Basketball on Netflix on March 10, Wednesday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the series from 8 am on Wednesday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards.

As per Spain time, the show's release time will be available to watch at 9 am on March 10, 2021. As per Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. Interested viewers can also turn on the notification to get an update on when Last Chance U series arrives on Netflix.

Source: Still from the trailer

'Last Chance U: Basketball' on Netflix

Last Chance U is an American documentary on Netflix. The first five seasons of the series have revolved around college football. Each year the show features many collegiate athletes that have been through immense troubles in there and are struggling to make a career in sports. These players are then asked to perform at the junior college (JUCO) level and are trained under the guidance and leadership of Coach Buddy Stephens.

The first and the second season of Last Chance U detailed the athletes from East Mississippi Community College, which has one of the most successful JUCO programs in the country. The major theme of the seasons is the academic struggles of the players who are trying to handle both their passion for sports and studies. The show revolves around struggling players who are from disadvantageous backgrounds.

Image Source: Last Chance U trailer (Netflix/YouTube)

