What Time Does 'Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey To Fame' Release On SonyLIV?

Quick links:
In frame: Aidan Turner; Source: Leonardo -Leonardo Da Vinci's journey to fame trailer
The OTT platform SonyLIV is all set to premiere the all-new series named Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame. The series will be exploring the lesser-known facts and stories about Da Vinci’s life. The show has been created by Stephen Thompson and Frank Spotnitz. Aidan Turner plays the role of Leonardo Da Vinci in the show. Read ahead to find out what time does Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame release on Sony LIV and know about the show's release date and more.
According to the official announcement made by the makers and the streaming platform, Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame is slated to release on April 9, 2021, Friday.
While the release date of the show was announced in the trailer, there is no information available about Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame release time. One thing that is clear by the trailer is that the show is set to premiere on SonyLIV before the US and UK release.
Going by the format followed by the OTT platform, it can be assumed that the show will release on April 9 at midnight. Interested viewers can keep an eye on the notifications to know and watch the series as it is released. The show consists of 8 episodes.
The story will unfold the mystery behind Vinci. It will be a combination of exceptional talent, a forbidden love, and a murder accusation. The story will show Vinci challenging the established order and inspiring future generations to be curious and solve the mysteries of the world.
The show stars Aidan Turner in the lead along with Matilda De Angelis, Freddie Highmore, James D'Arcy, Alessandro Sperduti and others in the supporting roles. Watch the trailer of Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame below.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.