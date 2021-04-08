What Time Does 'Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey To Fame' Release On SonyLIV?

The OTT platform SonyLIV is all set to premiere the all-new series named Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame. The series will be exploring the lesser-known facts and stories about Da Vinci’s life. The show has been created by Stephen Thompson and Frank Spotnitz. Aidan Turner plays the role of Leonardo Da Vinci in the show. Read ahead to find out what time does Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame release on Sony LIV and know about the show's release date and more.

About Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame release date

According to the official announcement made by the makers and the streaming platform, Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame is slated to release on April 9, 2021, Friday.

What time does Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame release on Sony LIV?

While the release date of the show was announced in the trailer, there is no information available about Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame release time. One thing that is clear by the trailer is that the show is set to premiere on SonyLIV before the US and UK release.

Going by the format followed by the OTT platform, it can be assumed that the show will release on April 9 at midnight. Interested viewers can keep an eye on the notifications to know and watch the series as it is released. The show consists of 8 episodes.

More about Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame

The story will unfold the mystery behind Vinci. It will be a combination of exceptional talent, a forbidden love, and a murder accusation. The story will show Vinci challenging the established order and inspiring future generations to be curious and solve the mysteries of the world.

About the cast of Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame

The show stars Aidan Turner in the lead along with Matilda De Angelis, Freddie Highmore, James D'Arcy, Alessandro Sperduti and others in the supporting roles. Watch the trailer of Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame below.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Leonardo: Leonardo Da Vinci's Journey to Fame trailer)