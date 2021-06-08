What Time Does 'Loki' Release In India? Everything About The Upcoming Marvel Miniseries

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame brought an end to the saga of the mightiest heroes of the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the story yet continuous. The superhero franchise has provided an explanation for all the characters in the form of mini-series of which WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already been released. Now, all MCU fans are desperately waiting for the release of Loki, to know more about the God of Mischief. Hence, here we have assembled everything about Loki’s release.

Loki release time in India

The miniseries based on the comic character Loki is all set to premiere online from Wednesday, June 9 onwards. If you are wondering what’s Loki release time in India, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Episode 1 of the show will be out at 12.30 pm IST and 12 am PT on Disney+ Hostar. Just like WandaVision & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki’s new episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays at the same time. In India, the miniseries will be out in three more languages i.e Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Reportedly, the second season of the show is already under development.

Talking about the same, previously Marvel India tweeted:

Time to begin the countdown 🕰

Marvel Studios' #Loki arrives in four weeks with new episodes every Wednesday in English on @DisneyplusHSP and in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on @DisneyplusHSVIP, starting June 9. pic.twitter.com/8UZPbGN5Ki — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) May 12, 2021

About the plot of Loki

Talking about his character, Loki aka God of Mischief has died twice at the hands of Thanos. Now, this series will mark his glorious return once again. It isn’t a new thing for Marvel fans to witness Loki’s return from death. However, this time fans wonder how he is back once again. For the unversed, the new Marvel series will follow the version of Loki that disappeared with the Tesseract in Endgame. The God of Mischief makes an altering version of himself with the help of Tesseract by cheating time and altering human history.

(Image: Still from Loki Trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.