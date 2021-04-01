What Time Does 'Madame Claude' Release On Netflix? All About The Much-awaited Film

Madame Claude is an upcoming biography of the French brothel keeper. The story of the film, set in the 1960s, revolves around Madame Claude's prostitution business. The movie has been written and directed by Sylvie Verheyde and stars Karole Rocher, Roschdy Zem, and Garance Marillier in lead roles. Madame Claude promises to be a crime drama film that will attract fans of crime from the very beginning. Talking about the film, here’s all you need to know about the film.

What time does Madame Claude release on Netflix?

Karole Rochel herself revealed that as of Friday, April 2, 2021, Madame Claude would be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide. As per reports, Netflix releases content at 12 am Pacific time. Take a look at the post below.

About the plot and cast

The late 1960s in Paris. Madame Claude is the owner of a thriving prostitution business that gives her power over both the French political and criminal worlds. However, the end of her empire is closer than she realises. The film will star Karole Rocher as Fernande Grudet / Madame Claude, Roschdy Zem as Jo Attia, Garance Marillier as Sidonie

Is there a trailer for Madame Claude?

Yes! On March 11, Netflix released a full trailer for the new film, exactly less than one month before its big premiere. The trailer demonstrates the life of Claude on how she went on to become one of the most famous brothel owners. One also notices the ups and downs she faces in the entire career. The video has garnered over 19 lakh views and 3k likes. Viewers are very much excited about the upcoming film. Watch the trailer of Madame Claude below.

About the real-life Madame Claude

Fernande Grudet, also known as Madame Claude, was a brothel keeper in France. She was the head of a French network of call girls who catered to dignitaries and civil servants in the 1960s. Grudet was born on July 6, 1923, in Angers, France. After the war, she served as a prostitute but said she was "never pretty enough" and was better suited to management. By 1961, she had established what would become Paris' most exclusive prostitution network for the next decade.

Image Source: Madame Claude Trailer/ YouTube