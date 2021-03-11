What Time Does 'Making Their Mark' Release On Amazon Prime? All About The Docuseries

Making Their Mark is a new Amazon Prime video series based on the world of Australian Football. The docu-series aims to bring the popular sport in the country to an international audience. The docuseries features untold stories of the sportsmen and their lives. The series will showcase the life of Australian football players amidst the global pandemic, along with their personal lives as they deal with grief, parenthood, physical pain etc. Read on to know what time does Making their Mark release on Amazon Prime?

What time does Making their Mark release on Amazon Prime?

Making their Mark release date is scheduled for March 12, 2021. All seven episodes of the docuseries will be released at the same time on March 12. According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime Video releases all their shows at 12 am GMT. Therefore, Making their Mark release time is also expected to be at midnight of March 12, 2021, GMT. The subscribers of Amazon Prime in India can stream the Making their Mark series from 5.30 am while the viewers in Australia can watch Making their Mark on Amazon Prime from 11 am.

According to the PT, the Making their Mark series will release at 4 pm and according to EST time, the series will release at 7 pm. The interested viewers can keep a track of the Making their Mark series release time by turning on their app notification. As soon as the series is released on the platform, the fans of the show can binge-watch the entire season at once, as all episodes of the season are releasing at the same time.

More about Making their Mark on Amazon Prime

Making their Mark docuseries will showcase the life of AFL's top sportsmen like Nic Naitanui (West Coast Eagles Ruckman), Stuart Dew (Gold Coast Suns Senior Coach), Stephen Coniglio (Greater Western Sydney Giants Captain), Eddie Betts (Carlton Football Club forward), Rory Sloane (Adelaide Football Club Captain) and the Senior Leadership of the Richmond Football Club (Peggy O’Neal, Brendon Gale and Damien Hardwick). The AFL fans would love to watch the series that will showcase their favourite team member and a glance at their personal and professional struggles.