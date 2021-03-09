What Time Does 'Marriage Or Mortgage' Release On Netflix? All About New Reality TV Series

Marriage or Mortgage is a reality series that is all set to premiere on Netflix from March 10. The plot of this new reality series is about engaged couples who are given a chance to meet Nashville-based wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes. Each couple is given an opportunity to talk to the experts about their finances, after which the wedding planner and real estate agent pitch their budget-friendly ideas for a wedding and for buying a home. The couples would then have to decide about whether they will take the decision of marriage or mortgage. Read on to know what time does Marriage or Mortgage release on Netflix?

What time does Marriage or Mortgage release on Netflix?

Marriage or Mortgage season 1 release date is scheduled for March 10, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Marriage or Mortgage season 1 release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Indian subscribers can stream Marriage or Mortgage on Netflix on March 10, Wednesday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the Marriage or Mortgage from 8 am on Wednesday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about when Marriage or Mortgage releases on Netflix. Check out the trailer for this new reality tv series.

Marriage or Mortgage on Netflix

Netflix had released the first look of Marriage or Mortgage, a month ago on February 10. The engaged couples that will appear on the reality TV show will have to take many things into consideration including property taxes and other costs that are involved in running a house. The couples would have to decide about the finances when they are selecting about investing in a house or spending the cost on the wedding of their dreams. The series will show how the couples decide about one of the biggest decision of their life. This reality TV series was filmed during pre-pandemic times.