What Time Does 'Money Explained' Release On Netflix? Know All About This Docuseries

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to release yet another informative show titled Money Explained. This show is a documentary series that is going to shed light on the consumer's relationship with the bank or credit card companies and how the latter end up making huge amounts of profits each year. For all those who want to know 'What time does Money Explained release on Netflix', here are all the details.

What time does Money Explained release on Netflix?

The trailer of this documentary series was released on April 19, 2021. Money Explained release date is announced as May 11, 2021. The official release time of the series has not been announced by the makers of the show. But most of the series and movies on Netflix release at 12 am PT. Although, Netflix users are advised to keep checking the website for any latest update on the release time of the show.

Money Explained trailer

The trailer of this show starts with several people saying the word 'money'. American actor Jane Lynch then goes on to describe money as a 'powerful tool'. She further claims that so many people are struggling with debts and it is not a coincidence. Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco comes in to explain that Americans owe more money in the form of student loans than any other type of debt. Marcia Gay Harden then goes on to say that according to financial experts, an average American must be able to save to one million dollars in their lifetime.

This show aims at educating people regarding how to avoid taking loans and to save smartly. It will also explain the entire process of how credit card companies and banks persuade a person to take the 'bait' of their loan by using enticing schemes. The show is narrated by Tiffany Haddish, Jane Lynch, Bobby Cannavale, Edie Falco and Marcia Gay Harden. It also explains the difficult financial jargons by using the layman language and graphics.

This show is made in collaboration between Netflix and Vox Media. The latter is popularly known for making the Explained series which first premiered in 2018. It released two seasons and in each episode, they explained one topic. Four spin-off series titled The Mind, Explained, Sex, Explained, Coronavirus, Explained and, Whose Vote Counts, Explained were released as well.

