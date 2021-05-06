What Time Does 'Monster' Release On Netflix? Here Is What You Need To Know

Monster is the upcoming drama film that is gearing up to release on Netflix shortly. The movie has been highly anticipated among fans for long and the news of its release on the streaming giant had come as an exciting update for them. Now that the film is quite close to its release, many fans may have been wondering about the exact time when the movie film be streamed. Following is more information about when Monster will be released on Netflix, along with other interesting details about the film’s plot.

What time does Monster release on Netflix?

Monster is set to be released on Netflix on May 7, i.e., tomorrow. This movie is expected to be released on the OTT platform at the standard time of 12 a.m. PST, which happens to be 3 a.m. ET. All the audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the film at 8 a.m. BST, while it will be available for the Australian viewers at 5 p.m. AEST. The Indian audience will get to watch the film at 12:30 p.m. IST, according to the set standard time slot.

However, it needs to be noted that the timing of the release of films and other TV shows are tentative to change depending upon various factors such as targeted audience and region, the content of the film, and language, among others. All the content that is streamed on Netflix is released around the same time all over the world. The reason behind this is that the reduced traffic during this plot makes it possible for efficient streaming to take place. While there has been no confirmed time for the release of Monster, it can be assumed that it will also be released at the standard time.

Monster has been directed by Anthony Madler and is touted as a legal drama film. As per whats-on-netflix.com, the film previously had the title of All Rise, but was eventually titled Monster as it matches the screenplay of this film. The plot revolves around a young and dedicated student whose life takes a dark turn as he is charged with murder and finds himself in the middle of a complex legal battle.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'MONSTER' TRAILER

