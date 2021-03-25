What Time Does 'Nailed It: Double Trouble' Release On Netflix? Here's All You Need To Know

Nailed It is a Netflix original series that first premiered on March 9, 2018. The show is coming up with its fifth season now, named Nailed It: Double Trouble. Season five will be the series' first spin-off season. Nailed it: Double Trouble release date is slated to be March 26, 2021. Read along to know what time does Nailed it: Double Trouble release on Netflix and details about Nailed it: Double Trouble release time and plot.

What time does Nailed it: Double Trouble release on Netflix?

Season 4 of the show premiered back last year in April. Season 5 was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The show is finally back and Nailed it: Double Trouble is scheduled to release on Netflix on March 26, 2021, at 12 am PT. This means, in India, the show will drop at 1:30 pm on Friday, March 26. Season 5 will consist of 6 episodes each with a run time of 35 minutes each.

About Nailed it: Double Trouble plot

Nailed It! is a competition in the style of reality television. It is a show where three amateur bakers compete to replicate complicated cakes in order to win a cash prize and a trophy. Season 5 will feature contestants competing in pairs. The Netflix official description for this season reads, "This time, home bakers pair up in teams of two to take a shot at recreating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad. This season, we go far and wide for inspiration, ranging from delicious baked treats inspired by Greek mythology to sugary desserts from dear old Grandma."

The show will be hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacque Torres once again like the previous seasons. According to Looper, Nicole and Jacque will be joined by some fun guest judges, including rapper A$AP Ferg and comedians Brian Posehn, Bobby Lee, Ron Funches, Lil Rel Howery, and Andrea Savage. Social distancing norms will be followed between the judges. The famous contestant this season will be The Kissing Booth star Joey King who will attempt to bake alongside her sister. Take a look at the trailer of Nailed It: Double Trouble! here.

