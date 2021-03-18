“I got a reversible jacket at home, and I have two of ‘em, ‘cause I didn’t know it was reversible,” starts comedian Nate Bargatze in the trailer for his upcoming stand up special on Netflix, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. According to Netflix, Nate Bargatze will talk about the “Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee's and the hilariously relatable moments of being a father and husband.” With Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American release on Netflix, it is Nate Bargatze's second hour-long comedy special. If you are also curious to know the Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American release date and time, read further.

What Time Does Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American Release On Netflix?

Usually, Netflix only announces the release date of a show and not its release time. Fans often assume that the new entertainment will release at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (1:30 PM Indian Standard Time) as the OTT platform is known for adding new videos at this time. However for Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American release on Netflix, the video content platform mentioned a timing along with its information on Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American release date which is March 18, 2021 (Thursday). The Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American release time will be 3:00 PM GMT +8 which means the stand up special will be available for viewing from 5:30 PM in India.

More about Nate Bargatze’s Comedy Specials

According to Vulture, this stand up special of Nate Bargatze was filmed outdoors at the Universal Studios in October last year under Troy Miller’s direction. Prior to this, Netflix released another stand up special of his called Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid. In it, he shares his opinions on "air travel, cheap weddings, college football, chocolate milk and the perils of ordering coffee." His account of ordering in Starbucks and his explanation to why the coffeehouse chain has many outlets are some of the most hilarious snippets from the hour-long show. He also appeared in the premiere episode, With Nate Bargatze, of The Standups. With a 7.6 IMDb rating, his episode has the highest IMDb rating so far. The Standups, which features up and coming comedians, is on Netflix too. Other than the aforementioned stand up specials, Nate wrote for Stand Up Planet, Carolines Comedy Club, Comedy Central Presents and others. On an Instagram post, Bargatze confirmed the dates for his forthcoming Good Problems To Have tour which will be kicking off from August 6 in Santa Rosa, California.

Photo Courtesy: Nate Bargatze Official Website