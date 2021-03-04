What Time Does 'Nevenka: Breaking The Silence' Release On Netflix? Find Out Here

In 2001, the mayor of the Spanish city of Ponferrada, Ismael Alvarez became the first Spanish politician to be convicted of sexual harassment. The woman who exposed the Spanish politician was Nevenka Fernandez, a young Spanish economist. Fernandez came forward with her story long before the #MeToo movement had existed, but little did she know that the ordeal was just the beginning. On the matter, Netflix is all set to release its brand new documentary Nevenka: Breaking the Silence. Find out what time does Nevenka: Breaking the Silence released on Netflix.

Read | 'Step Up 4' cast and the characters they play in the 2012 Scott Speer 3D dance film

What time does 'Nevenka: Breaking the Silence' release on Netflix?

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence release date is scheduled to be March 5. Like all other Netflix titles, Nevenka: Breaking the Silence release time will be 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM EST. Indian subscribers can stream Nevenka: Breaking the Silence on Netflix on March 5, Friday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the three-part docu-series from 8 am on Wednesday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Nevenka: Breaking the Silence will be available to watch at 9 am on March 5, 2021. As per Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. One can also turn on the notification to get an update when the series releases.

Read | Taylor Swift criticises Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia' for 'deeply sexist joke' about her

Nevenka: Breaking The Silence on Netflix: The plot

The official synopsis for 'Nevenka: Breaking the Silence' states: "Nevenka Fernández speaks for the first time about when she reported being sexually harassed in 2000 and faced her aggressor and a chauvinistic society. This is the testimony of first Spanish me too: Nevenka Fernández speaks for the first time in 20 years about, in her own words, the hell she went through back in 2000 when she reported having been a victim of sexual harassment facing not only her aggressor but also the male chauvinist society of that time."The series has been directed by Maribel Sanchez and Produced by Newtral.

Read | Netflix's 'Rebelde' reboot to arrive on the platform in 2022, take a look at its cast

What had happened with Nevenka Fernandez?

According to a report in Elle, Nevenka was only 26 years old when she filed the complaint about her sexual harassment. She ended up winning the court battle and Alvarez was convicted and sentenced to pay a nine-month fine as well as compensation of 12,000 euros by the court. The amount was later lowered to 2,160 euros. Even in the aftermath of Alvarez’s conviction, Fernandez continued to face danger. On the day of his conviction, four thousand residents protested in support of Alvarez, who returned to politics in 2011.

Read | What time does Moxie release on Netflix? Details about the upcoming teen comedy-drama

Source: Still from Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.