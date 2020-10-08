What Time Does 'Deaf U' Release On Netflix? All About The Docuseries On The Deaf Community

Deaf U is a docu series based on a group of deaf students at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. The university is a known private college for people who are deaf and hard of hearing. The docuseries is executively produced by Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and Nyle DiMarco.

Among the Deaf U executive producers, one is Nyle DiMarco, who is a deaf activist, model, and actor as well. The Netflix series is releasing on October 9 this year. Nyle is himself the alma matter of the Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. He recently announced two Netflix series on the deaf community, one being Deaf U and the other being Audible. Read on to find the time when the Netflix reality series will release on October 9th.

ALSO READ| 'Serious Men' Release Time On Netflix India: Check Out Date And Time Of Premiere

What time does Deaf U release on Netflix?

All Netflix shows release at 12 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) on October 9. However, in the Indian Standard Time, the Netflix show Deaf U will release at 12:30 PM IST on October 9. Deaf U cast includes Cheyenna Clearbrooke, Rodney Burford, Tessa Lewis, Alexa Paulay-Simmons, Renate Rose, Daequan Taylor, and Dalton Taylor. The Netflix shows were announced on July 26th which observed the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'The School Nurse Files' Release On Netflix? Find Details Here

Deaf U is a docu-series based on a group of deaf students at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. The university is a known private college for people who are deaf and hard of hearing. The Netflix series shows a group of friends and how their life is different from or similar to as compared to other people.

The Netflix series shows a look from inside the deaf community, it also highlights their highs and lows in their life as well as their own types of struggles in their college life. Nyle DiMarco is the executive producer of the Netflix series that is releasing on October 9. Apart from Deaf U, the other deaf community-related docuseries that is releasing on Netflix is titled Audible. Audible is an immersive film, which showcases the journey of Maryland School for the Deaf and their students.

ALSO READ| Netflix Announces ‘Selena: The Series’ Release Date With A Short Teaser ; Watch

ALSO READ| Who Plays Selena In The Netflix Series Titled 'Selena: The Series'? Read Details Here

Promo Image courtesy: Netflix YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.