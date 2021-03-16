Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal is Netflix’s new documentary film that delves deeper into a scandal that had shocked America. The investigative documentary is showing what had happened during the scandal through re-enactment. Helmed by Chris Smith the film stars Matthew Modine in the lead role. Find out what time does Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal release?

What time does Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal release on Netflix?

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal release date is Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Like most other Netflix shows Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal release time is 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while the release time for Indian viewers will be 1:30 PM IST on March 17. Australian viewers will be able to binge-watch the episodes of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST and Korean viewers can begin viewing this show at 5:00 PM, Friday on March 17.

As per Spain time, the show's release time will be available to watch at 9 am. While according to Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. Interested viewers can also turn on the notification to get an update when Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal releases on Netflix.

Despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, fans must still note that these timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

What had happened in the College Admission Scandal?

According to a report by The Guardian, 50 people were charged in the case, including actors Felicity Huffman, who is known for her role on the TV show Desperate Housewives. Lori Loughlin, who is a cast member on the TV series Full House was also one of the accused in the case. These wealthy parents were a part of the biggest college admissions scam. They were accused of conspiring to get their kids into elite colleges through bribery. The FBI dubbed the case as “Operation Varsity Blues”.

What did they do exactly?

The report further reveals that administrators of the SAT and ACT college exams were bribed to allow someone else to take the exam for the children of the accused. In other cases, the proctors had given the students answers or fixed their wrong answers after they had taken the test. Some of the aspiring students also faked learning disabilities so that they would get to take the tests at facilities where staff had been paid off. FBI investigation revealed that the parents had paid between $15,000 and $75,000 a test to participate in the cheating scheme. This was all allegedly masterminded by William Singer, who ran The Key, a college prep company.

