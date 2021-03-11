What Time Does Qubool Hai 2.0 Release On ZEE5? All You Need To Know About The Show

Qubool Hai starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti was one of the most popular shows on ZeeTV. The show had an extremely successful run for four seasons starting in 2013. Initially, the series focused on dispelling stereotypes regarding the Muslim community. In fact, it became so loved by the audiences that it gained the reputation for pioneering Muslim-oriented programming on Indian television. Fans of the show will be excited to know that Qubool Hai 2.0 is all set to make its OTT release this month. Find out what time does Qubool Hai 2.0 release on ZEE5?

What time does Qubool Hai 2.0 release on ZEE5?

Qubool Hai 2.0 promises a true romantic drama sprinkled with enough amount of action. The new instalment of the show stars Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role and their chemistry is undeniable. The trailer for the upcoming show was released on March 1, 2021, and has amassed over 3 million views.

Qubool Hai 2.0 release date is scheduled to be March 12 according to its trailer. The Indian streaming platform ZEE5 is known to release all of its shows and movies at midnight according to IST. Hence, we can believe that following the same pattern, Qubool Hai 2.0 release time is also expected to be at midnight on March 12. Audiences are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the ZEE5 to know exactly when the show will release on the OTT platform.

Qubool Hai 2.0 on ZEE5: The cast

Aside from Karan Singh Grover and Subrhi Jyoti, Qubool Hai 2.0 will also star Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Kavita Ghai and Gulfam Khan. The shows first instalment was aired 9 years ago in 2012. It had a successful run between 2012 to 2016. Produced by Gul Khan, the show had witnessed two-generation leaps. Karan Singh Grover had quit the show in 2014 and was replaced by Raqesh Bapat, but the actor has returned in the leading role once again for the new version.

Qubool Hai 2.0: Trailer breakdown

Qubool Hai 2.0 trailer stars Zoya (Surbhi) in a white bridal dress, while Asad (Karan) is seen as an intelligence agent flexing his muscles and fighting for his country. The show is a family drama mixed with great chunks of action breathtaking sequences. Asad (Karan Singh Grover) is a secret agent who had killed Zoya’s father.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.